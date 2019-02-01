SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV) Holdings Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $60.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $71.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

