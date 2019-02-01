SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,429. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

