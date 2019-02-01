SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR) Position Lowered by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $95.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

