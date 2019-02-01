SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. 340,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,919. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TOTL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/spdr-doubleline-total-return-tactical-etf-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-14-totl.html.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.