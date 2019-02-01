SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 23,696,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434,354. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.92 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

