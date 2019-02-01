SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 2.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 209,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 128,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 155,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 97,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,524. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

