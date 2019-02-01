Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.77. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

