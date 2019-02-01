Sp8de Market Capitalization Hits $459,690.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Sp8de token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. In the last week, Sp8de has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sp8de has a market cap of $459,690.00 and $33,579.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.01848893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00190210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00201568 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029061 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official website is sp8de.com . The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

