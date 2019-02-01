Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $441,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

