Sony Corp (SNE) Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,954 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises approximately 1.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.32% of Sony worth $193,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony by 639.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 37.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 392,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,273,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,499 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 13.5% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after acquiring an additional 141,181 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

SNE stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sony Corp (SNE) Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/sony-corp-sne-holdings-reduced-by-gamco-investors-inc-et-al.html.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.