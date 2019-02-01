Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,497,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

