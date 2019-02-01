Sohu.com (SOHU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.55-1.30) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $390-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.00 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-1.55–1.3 EPS.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.
Sohu.com stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 765,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $782.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10.
About Sohu.com
Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.
