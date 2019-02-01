Softrock Minerals (SFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market cap of $777,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92.

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Western Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on Charlie Lake oilwell in Alberta. The company also owns interests in six industrial mineral permits for the exploration and development of potash, lithium, and diamonds covering 48,344 hectares situated in Alberta.

