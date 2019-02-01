Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$56.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$59.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.78.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$33.51 and a 52-week high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 3.00000024154591 EPS for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

