Snc-Lavalin Group Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.73 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$59.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.78.

TSE:SNC opened at C$36.57 on Thursday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$33.51 and a twelve month high of C$61.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

