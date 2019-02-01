SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (SMFKY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.

