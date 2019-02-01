Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 248 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,270.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,053,000 after buying an additional 579,338 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,860.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 545,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 173.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,483,000 after buying an additional 495,904 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 870.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 336,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,376,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,122,000 after buying an additional 148,384 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $161.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

