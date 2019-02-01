Slow Capital Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $53.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

