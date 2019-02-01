SkyWest (SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $803.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.62 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

SKYW stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 146,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,345,000 after buying an additional 59,416 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in SkyWest by 63.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 25.6% during the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 97,401 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in SkyWest by 24.5% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 400,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 78,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SkyWest (SKYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/skywest-skyw-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-20-eps.html.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.