Skycoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $485,504.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00027164 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, C2CX, Binance and Cryptopia. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and $485,504.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.01856592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00182695 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00200081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,544,731 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia, Binance and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

