Sirius Minerals (SXX) Price Target Cut to GBX 35 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the potash development company’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

SXX stock traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 19.86 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970,000. Sirius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.