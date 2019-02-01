Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,060 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

