Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,270,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 563,785 shares.The stock last traded at $19.22 and had previously closed at $19.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 976,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,115,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 874.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

