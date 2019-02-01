Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $183.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $145.78 and a 1-year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 82.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $636,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

