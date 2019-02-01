Siltronic (WAF) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2019 // No Comments

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.38 ($128.34).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €86.90 ($101.05) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply