Siltronic (WAF) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €110.38 ($128.34).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €86.90 ($101.05) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

