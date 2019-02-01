Silicom (SILC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.67, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Silicom updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,976. The stock has a market cap of $233.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84. Silicom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 349,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 136,650 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its stake in Silicom by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 174,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,753,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicom by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

