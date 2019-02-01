Signition LP Takes Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerstate Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,594,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,370,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,844,000 after acquiring an additional 714,008 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

CSFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director Charles W. Mcpherson bought 4,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,921.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $45,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $169,350.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,225 shares of company stock valued at $303,655. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

