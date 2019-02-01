Signition LP Purchases Shares of 11,194 First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $150,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $175.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

