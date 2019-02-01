Signition LP Has $197,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Signition LP trimmed its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,900 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,092,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 671,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,698,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 721,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 193,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

