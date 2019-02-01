Signition LP Acquires New Stake in Heico Corp (HEI)

Signition LP acquired a new position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heico by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Heico by 25.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Heico by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Heico by 24.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. Heico Corp has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $94.12.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.91 million. Heico had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.59 per share, with a total value of $115,007.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,873. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.45.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

