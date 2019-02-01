SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $65.06 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,824 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/sigfig-wealth-management-llc-acquires-1824-shares-of-schwab-us-broad-market-etf-schb.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0798 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.