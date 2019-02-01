Siemens (SIE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.00 ($140.70).

FRA:SIE opened at €95.52 ($111.07) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

