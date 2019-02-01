ShowHand Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. ShowHand has a total market cap of $118,349.00 and approximately $45,269.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.01860917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00188207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00201209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

