Short Interest in Enbridge Inc (ENB) Decreases By 9.5%

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,772,960 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 37,316,912 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,811,599 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Enbridge news, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 297,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

