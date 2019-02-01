Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Greencore Group (GNC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Greencore Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 218.75 ($2.86).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.48) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 263 ($3.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.37 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 64,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £114,688.92 ($149,861.39). Also, insider Helen Rose bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

