Ship Finance International (SFL) Upgraded to Buy by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Thursday, December 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. 24,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Ship Finance International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,217,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,049,000 after buying an additional 1,425,028 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,321,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 693,778 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter worth $9,287,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,633,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,315,000 after acquiring an additional 323,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 81,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 303,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 303,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

