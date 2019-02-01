Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on Ship Finance International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ship Finance International in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SFL opened at $12.16 on Friday. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Ship Finance International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 1,289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

