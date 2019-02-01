Shift (SHIFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00007971 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Upbit. Shift has a market cap of $3.57 million and $8,517.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shift has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000059 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,816,769 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

