Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.40-21.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.53. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY19 guidance to $20.40-$21.40 EPS.

SHW stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $420.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $456.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Argus set a $480.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $459.67.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

