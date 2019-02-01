Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Stock

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,147,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,914,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 504,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $2.00 price target on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.54.

Shares of CBL opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $412.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

