Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (GGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 824.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $8.10 on Friday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $10.09.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

