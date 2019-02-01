ServiceNow (NOW) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $225.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $137.60 and a 52-week high of $228.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $355,831.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $2,513,251.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,621,334.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,068,921. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.