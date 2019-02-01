Senior (SNR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Senior to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 291.14 ($3.80).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 226.40 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.40 ($4.06).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

