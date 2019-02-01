SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (SEKEY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Get SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR alerts:

Shares of SEKEY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.