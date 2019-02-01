Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on PolyOne Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PolyOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

POL opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,559,000 after purchasing an additional 257,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in PolyOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PolyOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PolyOne by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PolyOne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,911,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

