Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Tuesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NOG opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 734,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $1,866,511.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,369,381 shares of company stock valued at $28,438,687.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 4,961,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,675,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after buying an additional 1,891,771 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $14,392,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 3,064,550 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.