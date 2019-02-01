SDUSD 24 Hour Volume Tops $865,970.00 (SDUSD)

SDUSD (CURRENCY:SDUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. SDUSD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $865,970.00 worth of SDUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SDUSD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SDUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00028055 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SDUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.01860520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00188728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201288 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SDUSD Profile

SDUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SDUSD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SDUSD is alchemint.io . The Reddit community for SDUSD is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SDUSD is medium.com/@alchemintio

Buying and Selling SDUSD

SDUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SDUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SDUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SDUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SDUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SDUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.