Scott Brown Acquires 300,000 Shares of Real Energy Co. Ltd (RLE) Stock

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) insider Scott Brown acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,700.00 ($18,936.17).

Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Energy alerts:

On Friday, December 21st, Scott Brown 200,000 shares of Real Energy stock.

Real Energy stock opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Friday. Real Energy Co. Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/scott-brown-acquires-300000-shares-of-real-energy-co-ltd-rle-stock.html.

Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Real Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.