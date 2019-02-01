Scott Brown Acquires 300,000 Shares of Real Energy Co. Ltd (RLE) Stock

Real Energy Co. Ltd (ASX:RLE) insider Scott Brown acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,700.00 ($18,936.17).
Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
On Friday, December 21st, Scott Brown 200,000 shares of Real Energy stock.
Real Energy stock opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Friday. Real Energy Co. Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of $33.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33.
Real Energy Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in acreage, including ATP 927P and ATP 1161PA permits covering an area of 2,761 square kilometers located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin, South-West Queensland.
