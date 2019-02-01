Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Holdings Increased by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.58 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx-holdings-increased-by-palo-capital-inc.html.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.