Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $42.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

